Tesla Model S Plaid vs. M5 CS vs. CT5-V Blackwing Drag Race Isn't Even Close

The CS is the most powerful BMW ever made, and the CT5-V Blackwing is the same thing for Cadillac. But still, neither can win against the tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid on the straightaway at the Willow Springs circuit. 16 photos



That’s pretty darn impressive for the only rear-wheel-drive car in this race, more so if you remember that Cadillac uses the LT4 small-block V8 in the luxed-up sedan. Jason Cammisa, who now hosts the ICONS show on Hagerty's YouTube channel, makes a good point about the personality of the slowest car on the track. “Most of that comes from the engine.”



He is right, you know. With the notable exception of the CT5-V Blackwing, the V8-engined sedan is completely dead for General Motors. The Bimmer and other competitors feature double-overhead cams and turbos instead of a positive-displacement supercharger. What’s more, BMW M and Mercedes- AMG don’t offer manuals anymore while Caddy offers a stick.



Taking a step back to look at the bigger picture, Cadillac wanted to send off internal combustion-engined performance sedans with a bang rather than a whimper. The crown jewel of General Motors couldn’t have waited any longer for this bittersweet conclusion because the all-electric future is right around the corner. As a brief reminder, Caddy aims for a zero-emission lineup by 2030, which means that even the Escalade will go fully electric.



In the meantime, the only Cadillac with all-electric propulsion is the rear-wheel-drive kWh battery that promises more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of EPA driving range.



