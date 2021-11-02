Tire Shredder or High Tech Performance? 830 HP Pontiac GTO vs 2020 BMW M8 Competition

If a Pontiac GTO went head-to-head with a 2020 BMW M8 Competition, the result would be a devastating loss. The M8 would mop the GTO down the strip and hang it to dry. But wait, this is a supercharged 6.2-liter LS-powered Pontiac GTO 830-hp monster against 900 crank hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 BMW M8 Competion. Who’ll come out victorious? Tech or high-horsepower? Suppy, Dan, and Vin find out.
The 2020 BMW M8 Competion belongs to Steve Dinan. He used to own a BMW tuning company known as Dinan Engineering. He has a new company that works on Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and Porsche now.
His M8 comes with monster heat exchangers, suspension, wheels and tires, and software pushing 900 hp. The M8 also comes with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and can do 212 mph.
The 2006 L-Swapped Pontiac GTO belongs to Jose from the Bay Area. It’s essentially a drift car and comes with a forged LS3 motor running on a Holley Terminator X aftermarket ECU. Other mods include 1700 injectors on E85, making 830 hp. It has a built T56 transmission.
Suppy and Vin feel the M8 will destroy the GTO on the drag strip. Dan, on the other hand, supports the GTO since it’s a shredder.
In the first round, Dinan and Jose go for a 1,000-ft race head-to-head. It’s a humiliating loss for the GTO. The M8 dominates from start to finish and mercilessly gaps the Pontiac.
For round two, they do a 40 mph roll race, with the GTO setting the pace. Well, this time, the M8 wasn’t as dominant, and the GTO won by a whisker.
On the final round, they do a 1,000-ft roll race head-to-head. The GTO emerges victorious again. They do a bonus round from the dig, and the BMW M8 Competition wins.
In true Hoonigan style, the drag race ends with burnouts from Jose’s Pontiac GTO.
