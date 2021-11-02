Tire Shredder or High Tech Performance? 830 HP Pontiac GTO vs 2020 BMW M8 Competition

If a Pontiac GTO went head-to-head with a 2020 BMW M8 Competition, the result would be a devastating loss. The M8 would mop the GTO down the strip and hang it to dry. But wait, this is a supercharged 6.2-liter LS-powered Pontiac GTO 830-hp monster against 900 crank hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 BMW M8 Competion. Who’ll come out victorious? Tech or high-horsepower? Suppy, Dan, and Vin find out.

6 photos