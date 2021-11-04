1970 Pontiac GTO Drag Races Modern Dodge Charger Scat Pack, It's Closer Than You Think

Detroit automakers built some insanely powerful and fast muscle cars back in the late 1960s and early 1970s. And they remained America's pride and joy until the late 1990s when the muscle car segment started to recover in the performance department. Come 2021 and classic muscle cars don't seem all that powerful compared to their modern successors, but is the gap really that big?
Well, this unlikely drag race between a 50-year-old Pontiac and a modern Dodge might provide an answer. Specifically, we're looking at a quarter-mile duel between a 1970 Pontiac GTO "The Judge" and a post-2015 Dodge Charger with the Scat Pack bundle. Granted, the latter is no Hellcat or Challenger Demon, but it still packs more oomph than a classic muscle car.
Fitted with the already iconic 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8, the Charger Scat Pack spins its rear wheels to the tune of 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque. This 1970 Pontiac GTO features a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 good for 370 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of twist, so the Charger is the clear winner when it comes to oomph.
However, there are a few other factors to consider. While the GTO sports a four-speed manual gearbox, the Charger is fitted with an eight-speed automatic. But more importantly, the modern Mopar tips the scales at a whopping 4,400 pounds (1,996 kg), which makes it more than 600 pounds (272 kg) heavier than the 1970 Pontiac GTO. That must count for something, right?
Well, moving onto the race itself, the GTO is off to a great start and takes the lead early on. Something I wouldn't have bet my money on since the Charger's eight-speed auto is supposed to provide quicker off-the-line sprints. But despite the slow start, the Mopar catches up and moves just a hair in front of the GTO right before the finish line.
The Charger Scat Pack takes the win, but it's a really narrow one. At 12.19 seconds from start to finish, the Charger was only 0.03 clicks quicker than the GTO down the quarter-mile. And that's an impressive feat for the 51-year-old Pontiac. As far as trap speeds go, the Charger hit 115 mph (185 kph), while the GTO was just a tad slower at 114 mph (183 kph).
It's a really entertaining race to watch, so make sure you hit the play button below and check it out at the three-minute mark. Too bad they didn't do a rematch though.
Fitted with the already iconic 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8, the Charger Scat Pack spins its rear wheels to the tune of 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque. This 1970 Pontiac GTO features a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 good for 370 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of twist, so the Charger is the clear winner when it comes to oomph.
However, there are a few other factors to consider. While the GTO sports a four-speed manual gearbox, the Charger is fitted with an eight-speed automatic. But more importantly, the modern Mopar tips the scales at a whopping 4,400 pounds (1,996 kg), which makes it more than 600 pounds (272 kg) heavier than the 1970 Pontiac GTO. That must count for something, right?
Well, moving onto the race itself, the GTO is off to a great start and takes the lead early on. Something I wouldn't have bet my money on since the Charger's eight-speed auto is supposed to provide quicker off-the-line sprints. But despite the slow start, the Mopar catches up and moves just a hair in front of the GTO right before the finish line.
The Charger Scat Pack takes the win, but it's a really narrow one. At 12.19 seconds from start to finish, the Charger was only 0.03 clicks quicker than the GTO down the quarter-mile. And that's an impressive feat for the 51-year-old Pontiac. As far as trap speeds go, the Charger hit 115 mph (185 kph), while the GTO was just a tad slower at 114 mph (183 kph).
It's a really entertaining race to watch, so make sure you hit the play button below and check it out at the three-minute mark. Too bad they didn't do a rematch though.