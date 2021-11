2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Gets Maybach CGI Makeover, Blends Opulence With Sportiness

SUV

But guess what? Neither sold well, and Daimler had to accept that even Rolls-Royce and Bentley had the upper hand in the ultra-luxury segment.The brand went under in December 2012 after selling a little more than 3,000 vehicles since the year 2000 at an estimated loss of €330,000 ($381,305 at current exchange rates) per unit. Two years later, Daimler decided to reinvent Maybach into a sub-brand of the Three-Pointed Star from Stuttgart.On this occasion, the plan worked perfectly for the German automaker. Maybach versions of the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS-Class have sold and continue to sell pretty well, and the ultra-luxury treatment will soon extend to the EQSall-electric crossover utility vehicle. The question is, will the R232 SL-Class get this extremely coveted badge in the future?The answer to that question is obviously no because Maybach is exclusively interested in full-size luxobarges. Even the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 series of concepts are tremendously long at 5,700 millimeters while the R232 measures 4,705 mm from the front spoiler to the diffuser.It’s also worth underlining that Merc had a very different vision for this generation of the Sport Leicht because the “-Benz” suffix has been dropped for the “-AMG” sub-brand. That’s because the mad professors in Affalterbach have designed the R232 to be much sportier than its forerunner, and sportiness clearly doesn’t blend with Maybach’s character.Penned by pixel wizard Phil Calam , this design study will have to make do for anyone who was looking forward to a Maybach-branded SL.