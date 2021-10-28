2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Is Your Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Alternative With 577 HP V8

Unveiled online just now, the new generation roadster retains the V8 firepower. The 4.0-liter bi-turbo unit powers the SL 55 and SL 63 variants of the German sports car, producing 476 ps (469 hp / 350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the lesser model, and 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) in the more agile version. In terms of power, the latter rivals the Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, which has 580 ps (572 hp / 427 kW).
The naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) is dispatched in 3.9 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and top speed stands at 295 and 315 kph (183-196 mph). Additional powertrain options will launch later on, including the AMG E Performance variant, which is understood to use the same 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW) PHEV assembly of the four-door GT 63 E Performance.
Optimized by the Affalterbach brand’s engineers, the engine has a new oil pan, repositioned intercoolers, and active crankcase ventilation. Optimized intake and exhaust ducts are also on deck, together with enlarged exhaust gas routing for the petrol particulate filter and catalytic converter box. A dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission channels the thrust to the standard 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in both models. It features variable torque distribution, ensuring optimal traction in all driving conditions.
2022 AMG SL is the rear-axle steering, which is also standard. This steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front ones at up to 100 kph (62 mph), and in the same direction at speeds over 100 kph. The SL 55 has a newly-developed AMG Ride Control steel suspension, with multi-link front axle and five-link design at the rear.
The SL 63 boasts the AMG Active Ride Control with active, hydraulic anti-roll stabilization, in a premiere. Mercedes-AMG says that the active hydraulic elements replace the conventional anti-roll bars, compensating for rolling movements in a blink of an eye, thus optimizing the way it handles corners and increasing the ride comfort, in theory anyway. The stopping power is supplied by the composite brakes that are lighter than before and take up less space.
Drivers have six different modes to choose from, such as the Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and Race. These are standard in the higher spec and optional in the SL 55, part of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Bringing it in line with the rest of the modern AMGs, the Panamericana grille has 14 vertical slats and is flanked by the sweptback headlights. The car has a raked windscreen, short overhangs, long hood, muscular rear end, and active aerodynamics, and truth be told, it is a beauty.
2+2 seating configuration. The rear seats are suitable for people up to 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches) tall, Mercedes says. Inspired by the world of aviation, it has turbine-shaped air vents, large center console separating the driver from the front passenger that integrates a portrait-oriented infotainment system whose angle can be adjusted to reduce glare, and a digital instrument cluster next to it. Things such as the ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats, leather upholstery, and lots of carbon fiber trim are on deck, together with the AirScarf system that blows hot air through the vents in the headrests.
Another novelty is the soft top, which replaced the folding metal roof of the previous SL. The mechanism weighs 21 kg (46 lbs) less than before, and helps reduce the center of gravity. Opening and closing it takes around 15 seconds, and it can be operated via the switch located in the center console or the touchscreen display at speeds of up to 60 kph (37 mph). The trunk space is also bigger, and you can apparently fit two golf bags in there, even when the roof is lowered.
Mercedes-AMG has yet to announce when it will officially launch, but it should start arriving at dealers in select markets in a few months. Pricing will be announced in due course.
The naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) is dispatched in 3.9 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and top speed stands at 295 and 315 kph (183-196 mph). Additional powertrain options will launch later on, including the AMG E Performance variant, which is understood to use the same 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW) PHEV assembly of the four-door GT 63 E Performance.
Optimized by the Affalterbach brand’s engineers, the engine has a new oil pan, repositioned intercoolers, and active crankcase ventilation. Optimized intake and exhaust ducts are also on deck, together with enlarged exhaust gas routing for the petrol particulate filter and catalytic converter box. A dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission channels the thrust to the standard 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system in both models. It features variable torque distribution, ensuring optimal traction in all driving conditions.
2022 AMG SL is the rear-axle steering, which is also standard. This steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front ones at up to 100 kph (62 mph), and in the same direction at speeds over 100 kph. The SL 55 has a newly-developed AMG Ride Control steel suspension, with multi-link front axle and five-link design at the rear.
The SL 63 boasts the AMG Active Ride Control with active, hydraulic anti-roll stabilization, in a premiere. Mercedes-AMG says that the active hydraulic elements replace the conventional anti-roll bars, compensating for rolling movements in a blink of an eye, thus optimizing the way it handles corners and increasing the ride comfort, in theory anyway. The stopping power is supplied by the composite brakes that are lighter than before and take up less space.
Drivers have six different modes to choose from, such as the Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport +, Individual, and Race. These are standard in the higher spec and optional in the SL 55, part of the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Bringing it in line with the rest of the modern AMGs, the Panamericana grille has 14 vertical slats and is flanked by the sweptback headlights. The car has a raked windscreen, short overhangs, long hood, muscular rear end, and active aerodynamics, and truth be told, it is a beauty.
2+2 seating configuration. The rear seats are suitable for people up to 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches) tall, Mercedes says. Inspired by the world of aviation, it has turbine-shaped air vents, large center console separating the driver from the front passenger that integrates a portrait-oriented infotainment system whose angle can be adjusted to reduce glare, and a digital instrument cluster next to it. Things such as the ambient lighting, electrically adjustable seats, leather upholstery, and lots of carbon fiber trim are on deck, together with the AirScarf system that blows hot air through the vents in the headrests.
Another novelty is the soft top, which replaced the folding metal roof of the previous SL. The mechanism weighs 21 kg (46 lbs) less than before, and helps reduce the center of gravity. Opening and closing it takes around 15 seconds, and it can be operated via the switch located in the center console or the touchscreen display at speeds of up to 60 kph (37 mph). The trunk space is also bigger, and you can apparently fit two golf bags in there, even when the roof is lowered.
Mercedes-AMG has yet to announce when it will officially launch, but it should start arriving at dealers in select markets in a few months. Pricing will be announced in due course.