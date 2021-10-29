125 Years Ago, The World's First Truck Made Its Public Debut, This is its Story

On 18 August 1896, eleven years after the creation of the first gasoline internal combustion motorcycle, Gottlieb Daimler and his lifelong business partner Wilhelm Maybach introduced the Daimler Motor-Lastwagen, widely recognized as the very first motorized truck in the world.
Sitting on four iron-clad wooden wheels, it looked more like a cart without the drawbar that would normally be attached to oxen, horses, or mules. Instead of relying on animals, this revolutionary vehicle used a rear-mounted two-cylinder four-stroke engine called Phoenix.
Designed by Maybach, Daimler, and his son Paul in the garden room of the former Hermann Hotel in Cannstatt, the unit displaced 1.06 liters and produced 4 hp. It featured four cylinders cast in one block arranged vertically and parallel, camshaft operated exhaust valves, glow-tube ignition, and a spray-nozzle carburetor. Fitted behind the rear axle, the Phoenix drove the rear wheels through a four-speed belt drive.
fuel consumption stood around 39 mpg (6 liters per 100 km) and the top speed didn’t exceed 7.4 mph (12 kph).
At the rear, two helical springs helped protect the powerplant, which was sensitive to vibrations. Apart from those, transversely mounted, fully elliptic leaf springs were mounted at the front, improving the vehicle’s ability to navigate the poor roads of the era.
As with horse-drawn carriages, the driver sat up front on a wooden bench and could maneuver the truck using a steering wheel connected to the front axle via a chain drive.
Another noteworthy innovation of this iconic machine was the use of a planetary axle, a component that is still widely used today.
The Lastwagen was 14.7 feet (4.5 m) long, 4.9 feet (1.5 m) wide and had a maximum payload of 3,307 lbs (1,500 kg). Although it was a marvel of engineering at the time, local business owners were skeptical about it, so the company had to look overseas for potential buyers.
In 1897, the engine’s displacement was increased to 2.2 liters, and its output was boosted to 10 hp thanks to a new low-voltage magneto ignition developed by Bosch and a new radiator designed by Wilhelm Maybach.
Another two years would go by until the Lastwagen finally began to establish itself in the German market. It became the vehicle of choice for several local businesses, including the Bohemian brewery in Berlin.
From that point onwards, gasoline-powered trucks became an integral part of the company’s portfolio, helping it survive through both world wars and paving the way for the modern trucks that now come in many sizes and configurations.
To commemorate the Lastwagen’s 125th anniversary, Mercedes-Benz Trucks loaded a replica of the initial 1986 model along with an original 1898 variant into a modern Actros semi which recreated the journey of its ancestor, arriving in London on 18th August.
