Tracked Mercedes-Maybach Landaulet Isn't Coming to a Ritzy Snow Resort Near You

Although it has alternatively played with performance and luxury trump cards, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has always been envisioned as a tough off-road vehicle. Then, in 2017, everything was shaken (not stirred) in time for the pinnacle G-Wagen.
There’s no use in trying to introduce the “Gelandewagen” because it would take us far too much time. So, we need to imagine that everyone knows a little something about it. And let’s just say that riding on the success wave of the long-lived W463 iteration (1990-2018) and its crazy factory-designed builds, Mercedes decided to strike for platinum.
Not gold, because their idea was beyond that. Thus, as a culmination of all those years of going for off-road prowess, mindless performance, or rugged luxury, they came up with the first Mercedes-Maybach SUV. So, in 2017, Daimler premiered the G 650 Landaulet.
Some might consider it a hodgepodge of different G-Class builds. After all, it came with the chassis (complete with portal axles and lifted suspension) of the G 500 4x4 Squared, the rear end of a cabriolet, and the front of the AMG G 65, as well as the latter’s V12 powertrain (621 horsepower). But many loved it for its outlandish daringness and senseless automotive abandon into the world of pomposity.
So, it’s no wonder that it’s one of those vehicles that’s really hard to forget. Case in point, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media, has decided to give it a personal twist. Since the winter holidays are (rather) fast approaching, perhaps a tracked Landaulet will do the trick when traveling in the rough countryside.
It's not going to be easy or comfortable, but according to the CGI expert it sure “looks aggressive.” Unfortunately for those looking to secure the ride for their ritzy snow resort vacation, it’s just wishful thinking. Now, seriously, it’s not real... just look at the pink shade and understand it’s just a drawing! Sheesh, don’t start counting the one-dollar bills already...
