2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Unofficially Morphs Into an Adventure-Seeking Wagon

First seen in prototype form last fall, the 2022 Honda Civic’s eleventh generation had plenty of opportunities to imprint on our retina. Both in sedan and Hatchback form, but not as a grocery-getter.
Frankly, with everything that’s going around the crossover, SUV, and truck-obsessed automotive world, there’s a very slim chance Honda will ever fulfill the family-sized grocery-getter dreams of Civic fans that might want a station wagon version parked on the driveway.
After all, even the European tenth generation dropped the practical body style. And the American spec also closed the book on the sporty coupe. So, one can imagine that anything quirky that’s going to happen in the future with the Civic line will probably involve some sort of crossover transformation. Hopefully, we are getting another Civic Type R before something as outrageous happens...
But, anyway, that’s a story for another day. This time around, instead, we have Sugar Chow – the virtual artist behind the “sugardesign_1” account on social media looking to fulfill his CGI dream of “touring the world!” Logically, a 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback couldn’t escape his pixel grasp without a Tourer twist. And, frankly, we’re glad that it didn’t – even if we know it’s just wishful thinking.
As always, the CGI transformations are elegant and almost life-like. This is no exception, although on this occasion the premium setting has been abandoned in favor of a more adventurous take. This is only logical, considering the Honda-branded kayak accessory dwelling on top of the roof bars.
Unfortunately, this is just a quick rendering project, so we’re left without the artist’s usual perspective that includes glorious shots of the station wagon/Shooting Brake alternations seen from a variety of angles. Well, it still manages to be more attractive than a 2022 Civic Hatchback. Let's face it, the latter is rather superfluous in the crossover-packed context of the Honda lineup (we have the HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, and Passport to choose from)!
