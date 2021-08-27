Justin Bieber's West Coast Customs Uriel Gets Official Makeover With Rotiforms

Artists and cars have an exceptionally long history. It goes back so much that big names tend to blend their ideas with spectacular (although not always positive) results. Let’s not forget about Kim Kardashian’s furry Lambo or Justin Bieber’s Uriel.
Don’t worry, they are not necessarily coming up with new and crazier ideas. At least, we haven’t heard anything about that. Instead, we are cycling back to Justin Bieber’s West Coast Customs Uriel because there is a new take on the head-turning Rolls. And it is an official one.
First and foremost, it should be noted that we have no hints towards assuming that it will also become real. Now that our pulse has started settling down let’s check out the new iteration. Most importantly, it’s one that didn’t just come out randomly from the mind and soul of a virtual artist. Instead, we are dealing with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media, and the Head Designer at West Coast Customs.
Because Bieber’s Uriel naturally sparked a lot of controversy at the time of release, he decided to revisit the concept and perhaps try and make amends with the most striking feature – the fully-covered wheels. He is not beyond polemics, of course, because Uriel gets virtually treated to a completely exposed set of Aerodiscs from Rotiform Wheels.
Now that WCC Uriel’s LED-infused wheel covers are gone (along with their cool effect of making the car look as if riding on air at night), so is their secret. The virtual artist explained the former 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith (it’s so old because they needed three years to complete the project) is capable of turning with the wheel covers on.
The catch is that West Coast Customs’ engineers opted for a narrow wheelset that got treated to a high offset. This way they were pushed further in, and the wheels had enough space to turn. Now that normal tires are on, the trick doesn’t need to virtually happen anymore, and it’s probably for the better. Sure, the wheel covers are spectacular, but the Rotiform Aerodisc design is also a great choice in keeping with the futuristic approach.
