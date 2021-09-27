Lincoln Mark Series LSC Gets Digitally Revived With Help From Modern Continental

While the Continental and Mark series had intertwined destinies, many would reckon the latter was more ahead of its time, while the other was more of a traditional take on luxury cars. But how about a virtual revival to fully combine their DNA?
Everyone knows the Continental has a convoluted history. It was produced for more than half a century across nine different decades and spans no less than ten generations. The Mark series, meanwhile, always served as the pinnacle of what FoMoCo was able to produce. And although it started its life back in the middle of the 1950s, it could be said that Lincoln’s Mark’ was very much looking into the future by the time its final iteration came out.
As a side note, the Mark series was also exploring the grand tourer life with the Mark VII and VIII LSC models (Luxury Sport Coupe), so it’s no wonder that it remains a darling of Blue Oval aficionados to this very day. Even virtual artists with a soft spot for General Motors’ G-body will give it honors.
And because Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media, is also in love with the 1980s and 1990s classics, it’s logical to see him come up with his interpretation of the wonderous Lincoln. Better yet, the wishful thinking Mark IX comes with a spliced DNA courtesy of the latest incarnation of the Lincoln Continental.
So, the short-lived tenth generation loses a pair of doors (but not the quirky door handles) to become a worthy revival successor of the 1993 to 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII. The quick digital transformation has all the makings of a great LSC, but there’s just one mystery left unresolved.
The CGI expert leaves this “Continental Mark IX” to dwell across imagination land without any information about what’s virtually hiding under the hood. Some fans called for a turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost with 450 to 500 horsepower, but let’s be a tad more outlandish and imagine it with the GT500 powertrain!
