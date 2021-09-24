Dual-Tone Widebody 1980s Buick Regal Doesn’t Look Street Racer Old At All

Ask any General Motors G-body platform aficionado what makes these mid-size RWD wonders work for them, and you’ll get a plethora of answers. Some for the better, some for the worse. A few for the genius level, as well.
The allure of the G-body has to do both with the sum of all its vehicle miracles but also with individual stars, if you ask us. On a general level, the G-body is a great impersonator of 1980s wonders from the GM perspective. And models like the Pontiac Grand Prix, Chevy Monte Carlo, El Camino, or the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme will attest to that.
But for our particular case, the Buick Regal is looking to serve all intents and purposes. After all, it comes in the best possible configuration, as a second-generation coupe. Sure, the four-door sedan and five-door station wagon were also great, but they’re not exactly legend-worthy, right? Especially when the Regal coupe goes through the virtual artist’s filters.
The digital treatment is simple and to the point. Rostislav Prokop, the pixel master behind the “rostislav_prokop” account on social media has a residence in Europe (the Czech Republic, to be precise). But his love for American muscle – across all ages and forms – is more than obvious. We just saw a 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe look ready to enjoy all hot (Rod) days of autumn without a second’s thought.
And although his specialty focus might perspire among the 1960s and 1970s muscle cars more than anything else, he’s not one to shy away from playing with anything above the 1980s. He also seems to love dual-tone appearances and widebody kits. And this G-body Buick Regal surely fits the mold.
For starters, we see it virtually dwelling against an urban background in a subtle yet-tasty two-tone appearance. It combines white and black, but there’s also a subtle red strip to mark the yin-yang crossing. It’s something that’s been used before on his digital projects, from original Mustangs to his local Skoda variety.
The widebody kit doesn’t need any more introductions, nor does the laid-out appearance. Meanwhile, the black wheels are dressed up in Yokohama Advan rubber to bode well for the “little bit street racer old” atmosphere. Which, depending on what hides underneath the black-and-white hood, could be either vintage or entirely LT5 V8 modern.
