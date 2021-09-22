Modernized 1958 Plymouth Fury Brings “Christine” Back to Life With Hellcat DNA

Plymouth created the Fury back in 1955 as a Belvedere version, but it soon morphed into a separate nameplate above it from 1959. And it lived a long and fruitful life up to the late 1980s. Although, probably no one cared about it anymore since 1983.
That was the year when Stephen King published another one of his horror masterpieces. Titled “Christine,” it was a coming-of-age story that also featured a scary ‘58 Fury that was seemingly possessed by assassin supernatural forces. Just to make sure everyone got the moving picture and didn’t just imagine after reading the novel, that same year “John Carpenter's Christine” also appeared in cinemas.
It’s been quite a long time since the movie both dazzled and scared the audience. So, we could be seeing Hollywood kick off the remake procedures any time now (they are doing it with 1992’s “Bodyguard,” so why not this one as well). And, just in case they don’t have cool ideas for a contemporary take on the titular malevolent Christine Plymouth Fury, here’s a virtual artist coming to the rescue.
Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media, is back with another of his animated CGI transformations. This one also takes place within seconds and after completing just a few “quick” steps right before our eyes. And, for the time being – thanks to the well-lit background – it's not that frightening.
Everything starts with a red-and-white 1958 Plymouth Fury, of course. The classic car gets laid out to the ground for a sportier stance as the first order of business. Then it’s time for a nice set of dark wheels that are huge enough to see the humongous red brake calipers. Aero bits up front – both above and below the engine level – are also natural additions, followed by a hint of yellow accents.
But those get deleted as soon as possible (we agree, they did not fit on this one) and the CGI master completes the modernization process with the customary SRT Hellcat badges and yellow LED rings around the headlights. Of course, we imagine there’s also a menacing stable of 807 horses taken from the Super Stock...
It’s been quite a long time since the movie both dazzled and scared the audience. So, we could be seeing Hollywood kick off the remake procedures any time now (they are doing it with 1992’s “Bodyguard,” so why not this one as well). And, just in case they don’t have cool ideas for a contemporary take on the titular malevolent Christine Plymouth Fury, here’s a virtual artist coming to the rescue.
Jim, the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media, is back with another of his animated CGI transformations. This one also takes place within seconds and after completing just a few “quick” steps right before our eyes. And, for the time being – thanks to the well-lit background – it's not that frightening.
Everything starts with a red-and-white 1958 Plymouth Fury, of course. The classic car gets laid out to the ground for a sportier stance as the first order of business. Then it’s time for a nice set of dark wheels that are huge enough to see the humongous red brake calipers. Aero bits up front – both above and below the engine level – are also natural additions, followed by a hint of yellow accents.
But those get deleted as soon as possible (we agree, they did not fit on this one) and the CGI master completes the modernization process with the customary SRT Hellcat badges and yellow LED rings around the headlights. Of course, we imagine there’s also a menacing stable of 807 horses taken from the Super Stock...