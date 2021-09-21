2 Murdered-Out Widebody Lancia Delta Restomod Looks Real, But Everything Is CGI

Chevy Impala SS Coupe Ignores Monte Carlo, Tries Out GTO Eyes and 'Vette Shoes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) Counting itself among the top-selling nameplates in America, Chevrolet’s Impala is counted among the GM legends for good measure. Unfortunately, its legacy has been severed recently as many segments take a hit from the constantly rising popularity of the crossover,, and truck sectors.We have no way of knowing if General Motors would have allowed the Impala nameplate to continue its life beyond the tenth generation if recent iterations were transformed from four-door sedans into personal luxury coupes. If we are to judge by Monte Carlo’s tenure, probably not... After all, the coupe was discontinued even faster (2007) and after just six generations.Nevertheless, Jim – the virtual artist behind the jlord8 account on social media – has decided to see if a ninth-generation 2006 Chevrolet Impala SS Coupe might have been more successful than its corresponding Monte Carlo iteration. The latter was completely ignored as the CGI transformation sought to assert itself across the imagination land.But, unlike other quick step transformations from the recent past, this wasn’t an “easy” one. Sure, as far as we are concerned it was once more done in mere seconds. But it seems the virtual artist was a bit fussy about this new interpretation.As such, after the rear doors disappeared and the Impala was lowered, it initially got some bits and pieces from other GM heroes – namely a pair of Pontiac GTO headlights, as well as a wheelset directly snatched from an unnamed iteration of “America’s sports car.” Unfortunately, it seems the GTO eyes and the Corvette shoes didn’t fit with the general CGI picture.So, now the Chevy Impala SS Coupe looks a tad bland... if you ask us. But, of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. Hopefully, the 303-hp generation four small-block 5.3-liter (325ci) V8 did manage to survive the transition. And so, this Impala SS Coupe might also be up for some virtual sprints to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 5.6 seconds, just like the real-life counterpart.