Good Luck Convincing Your Wife This 1963 Chevrolet Impala Is Worth Taking Home

The price of this Impala is unlikely to go too high given its current condition, with the top bid right now close to $550. The reserve, however, is yet to be met. But on the other hand, they’re also a nightmare to restore, and more often than not, they end up being used for parts – of course, if any good parts are still around.This Impala right here, for example, could easily cause marriage problems if you’re a big fan of the 1963 model and are willing to give even a rust bucket a second chance. And it’s all because the car comes in a very rough condition, and a total restoration is pretty much the only way to go.Furthermore, this 1963 Impala comes without an engine and a transmission, and eBay seller chevyonlyraceing claims the front seats and the front wheel wells are also missing.The only good thing about the car is the body, which is actually in a good shape here and there. But on the other hand, a quick inspection of some parts proves that whoever ends up buying this Impala will certainly have a hard time dealing with all the rust.The floors and the trunk, for example, look really bad, and the owner themselves admits the latter would need to be replaced completely. Some panels used on the car, despite being rather new, come from a different car and have been poorly attached to this Impala, and they should be replaced and installed correctly.According to the VIN, this Impala was born with a V8 under the hood, but the seller hasn’t provided any information in this regard.The V8 engine lineup for the model year 1963 started with a 283 (4.6-liter) generating 195 horsepower, while the optional units offered by Chevrolet included a small-block 327 (5.3-liter) with 250 and 300 horsepower, as well 409 (6.7-liter) with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.The price of this Impala is unlikely to go too high given its current condition, with the top bid right now close to $550. The reserve, however, is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.