Here’s a 1959 Chevrolet Impala Abandoned in Some Sort of Garage, Hiding Mysterious Details

1959 was the first year when the Chevrolet Impala was offered as a stand-alone series after previously hitting the streets as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air hardtop and convertible. 12 photos



The two-door Impala that we have here could be a testament to those old times, though on the other hand, as you’ll discover in a minute, everything, in this case, is as mysterious as it gets.



Posted online for auction with a description that reveals nothing other than the year when the car came to be, this Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a long time in what seems to be some sort of a tight garage.



Without a doubt, we shouldn’t expect this Impala to be in a good shape, and some of the photos confirm this. Most likely, there’s some rust in there too, so make sure you check the floors and the trunk if you’re interested in buying the car.



It’s rather hard to tell how complete and original the Impala currently is given the tight space in the garage didn’t allow eBay seller



There’s no information as to what’s hiding under the hood. The base engine on the 1959 Impala was a 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire borrowed from the original Impala and generating 185 horsepower. A more powerful 283 with 290 horsepower was also offered.



However, the top engine was a 348 (5.7-liter) with 335 horsepower.



This Impala has already caught the attention of plenty of interested buyers, with the top offer right now reaching $7,500. There's no reserve, so whoever sends the highest bid can take the car home.

