This Old-School Chevy Sitting for 2 Decades Wants Everybody to Look Under Its Hood

If you’re looking for an old-school Chevy to restore and want a 1970 model, there’s no doubt the Impala is the best choice, pretty much because this is the nameplate that attracted the most buyers out of all cars sold by the GM brand this year.
The numbers pretty much speak for themselves. Chevrolet built close to 613,000 Impalas, out of which more than 606,000 of them came with a V8 engine, while the production of the Caprice included only 92,000 Caprices. The Bel Air output was even lower, with some 75,000 units rolling off the assembly lines.
And the model that we have here is a 1970 Impala (the seller sometimes refers to the car as Caprice, but this is actually an Impala – the two were very similar for the model year 1970, but on the other hand, the Caprice series did not include a convertible).
Without a doubt, the main selling point of this car is what’s under the hood. eBay seller novasetc claims the engine has already been rebuilt, and it has just 500 miles (800 km) on the clock, so in essence, it should be almost in a brand-new condition.
That’s only on paper though, as the car has been sitting for no less than 2 decades, and the engine got rebuilt before the Impala ended up in storage. The owner, however, says they haven’t tried to start the engine given the old gas is still there, but on the other hand, the 305 (5.7-liter) V8 turns over by hand, so it’s not locked up from sitting.
The rust doesn’t seem to be a major concern this time, and it’s all mostly thanks to the car sitting in dry storage. But of course, a visual inspection is still recommended, especially when it comes to the floors because they are typically the first ones invaded by rust on vehicles not moving for years.
At the end of the day, this Impala looks worth checking out, and lots of people on eBay seem to be thinking the same. The top bid at the time of writing is $6,100, but the reserve is yet to be met.
