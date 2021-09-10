Mysterious 1958 Chevrolet Impala Looks Solid, Still Needs Help to Stay in One Piece

5 The Greatest American Cars of All Time - Our Editors and Writers Make Their Selections

1958 was the year when the first Impala got to see the daylight, with Chevrolet originally offering this model as the top-of-the-line Bel Air hardtops and convertible. 10 photos



The Impala that we have here left the factory with the most powerful V8 under the hood, though as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the engine isn’t necessarily the biggest concern right now.



This is because the car doesn’t come exactly in the best condition, and unfortunately, it’s pretty hard to figure out just how many boxes for a restoration candidate it really ticks without checking it out live.



Especially given the



Indeed, the body looks solid, though not the same thing can be said about the trunk, so a visual inspection in person should help determine just how much effort this Impala requires to re-become the genuine head tuner a 1958 model totally deserves to be.



The good news is the 348 V8 is still around, though once again, no specifics have been shared on it either. So we don’t know if it’s still running or whether it’s the original unit or not.



At the end of the day, this 1958 Impala is as mysterious as it gets, and while it does seem prepared for a full restoration, such a decision can only be made after examining everything yourselves.



The seller is ready to let this Impala go for $14,500, and the vehicle is parked in Modesto, California.

