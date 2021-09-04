Virgin Galactic Aims for First Commercial Flight This Fall, FAA Might Rain on Its Parade

5 1964 Chevrolet Impala Sleeping in a Yard Is Ready to Wake Up, V8 Under the Hood

3 1960 Chevrolet Impala Rusting Away on the Side of the Road Misses the V8 Adrenaline

2 This Matching Numbers 1960 Chevrolet Impala Looks So Good It Can Be Your New Wallpaper

1 The Greatest American Cars of All Time - Our Editors and Writers Make Their Selections

1965 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Fights for Life, V8 Apparently in a Coma

The 1965 Impala itself is quite a legend, not only because it was such a handsome car but also thanks to the sales record that it managed to set in the United States. 8 photos



The Impala continues to be truly popular these days, with lots of collectors out there still willing to pay big bucks to park a rare example in mint condition in their garages.



However, the 1965 Impala that we have here isn’t exactly in tip-top shape but actually struggling for life. The car spent years in storage, and the



Clearly, the rust is a major concern, and there’s plenty pretty much everywhere, so whoever ends up buying this



The 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood isn’t showing any signs of life, though the seller says it was running fine when the car was moved to storage. However, it doesn’t even turn over, so most likely, it’s locked up from sitting.



While this Impala deserves a restoration, it goes without saying that saving it wouldn’t by any means be easy. The pricing also seems to be a bit too optimistic given the amount of rust and the engine in a questionable condition, as the owner expects to get $3,800 for it. The ’65 Impala was the first American car selling more than 1 million units in a single year, and this says quite a lot. Not only that Chevrolet managed to build such an incredibly successful model, but the Impala itself needed just 7 years to reach this important milestone, as the nameplate first saw the daylight back in 1958 when it was introduced as the top-of-the-line Bel Air.The Impala continues to be truly popular these days, with lots of collectors out there still willing to pay big bucks to park a rare example in mint condition in their garages.However, the 1965 Impala that we have here isn’t exactly in tip-top shape but actually struggling for life. The car spent years in storage, and the Craigslist seller actually says it’s a barn find, though they explain that some of the rust you see on the car isn’t new and was there before it was parked.Clearly, the rust is a major concern, and there’s plenty pretty much everywhere, so whoever ends up buying this Impala first needs to make sure they get rid of it before anything else. The rust has also taken its toll on the frame, but the seller says it’s all repairable, though as usual, you should still thoroughly inspect the car in person before committing to a purchase.The 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood isn’t showing any signs of life, though the seller says it was running fine when the car was moved to storage. However, it doesn’t even turn over, so most likely, it’s locked up from sitting.While this Impala deserves a restoration, it goes without saying that saving it wouldn’t by any means be easy. The pricing also seems to be a bit too optimistic given the amount of rust and the engine in a questionable condition, as the owner expects to get $3,800 for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.