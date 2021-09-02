1960 Chevrolet Impala Rusting Away on the Side of the Road Misses the V8 Adrenaline

Chevrolet officially launched the Impala nameplate back in 1958 when the company introduced this model as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version.
But given its early success, the Impala evolved to become a stand-alone series only a year later when the GM brand took the wraps off the second-generation model.
Produced for just two model years, 1959 and 1960, the new Impala was available with a choice of three different engines, namely the 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire V8, and the 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust V8.
The 1960 Impala hit the streets with a choice of seven different V8 engine configurations based on the same displacements mentioned above, with the 348 remaining the top choice and offering between 250 and 320 horsepower.
A V8 was originally under the hood of this 1960 Impala as well, but as you could easily guess by simply checking out the pics in the photo gallery, this particular example is currently going through some pretty rough times. So the engine is no longer there, most likely as a previous owner used the Impala as a donor car.
In fact, several important parts are missing, starting with the said engine and continuing with the transmission, the seats, the original steering wheel and so much more. But this doesn’t necessarily mean this Impala is no longer dreaming about a full restoration, as this is the reason eBay seller cophil_7235 published the car online, hoping someone would give it a second chance.
Whoever decides to do this though will have a lot of work to do, not only because of the missing parts but also due to all the rust that’s been invading nearly every little piece of metal. There are holes in the floors, so major patches would definitely be required.
The good news is this Impala could end up selling for pocket money, especially since it’s been posted on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction. The top bid at the time of writing is just $500.
