1964 Chevrolet Impala Sleeping in a Yard Is Ready to Wake Up, V8 Under the Hood

1964 brought the last styling improvements to the Impala before Chevrolet rolled out the redesigned fourth generation in 1965, so needless to say, the changes in terms of looks were rather subtle.
The same approach was used for the engine offering as well, with the available choices remaining largely unchanged and starting with the same 230 (3.8-liter) Turbo Thrift six-cylinder with 140 horsepower. The top choice this year was the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block V8, which returned to the Impala lineup with three different power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here is as mysterious as it gets when it comes to the V8 hiding under the hood, as the car looks like it’s been sitting for a very, very long time, and the owner is now trying to sell it to someone who’s either searching for a parts car or is brave enough to commence a full restoration.
And the original V8 is still there under the hood, though on the other hand, no specifics have been provided, so we don’t know if it’s still starting or not. Given the car has likely been parked for a long time, don’t be too surprised if it’s locked up from sitting, so a full inspection in person should help any interested buyer figure out if the V8 is still alive or not.
As you can easily tell by simply browsing all the photos in the gallery, this Impala has clearly seen better days, and while some parts are missing, others would need to be replaced completely.
The interior, too, looks to be in a condition requiring lots of work, so overall, a full restoration is an ambitious project that would need a ton of work and money to complete.
At the end of the day, this Impala deserves better than just rotting away in a yard, and the asking price posted by seller transp4u is as fair as it could be. The bidding starts at $1,000, and if the engine is still working, it makes this Impala quite a good deal.
