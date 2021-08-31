1964 Chevrolet Impala Sleeping in a Yard Is Ready to Wake Up, V8 Under the Hood

More on this:

1 Rare 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS 396 L78 Owned by a Farmer Is Classic Muscle Perfection

2 The Story of the 1963 Chevrolet Impala Z11, the Meanest and Rarest Impala Ever Built

3 1965 Chevrolet Impala Sitting in the Middle of Nowhere Doesn’t Come Alone

4 1963 Chevrolet Impala Never Danced in the Rain, Flexes Pure Muscle With 530 HP

5 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Discovered in a Barn Has Been Hiding for 30 Years