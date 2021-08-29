5 1958 Chevrolet Impala GTA V Mod Looks Spot On, Is a Nightmare to Drive

Rare 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS 396 L78 Owned by a Farmer Is Classic Muscle Perfection

The 1965 Impala was the first car in the United States to sell more than a million units in just a single year, so it goes without saying this particular model has totally earned its place in automotive history books. 21 photos



The ’65 Impala SS that we have here is even more special, as it comes with an engine option that wasn’t necessarily the most common for this model year.



It’s a 396 L78 SS, and while no official specifics are available, it’s believed



This particular SS, on the other hand, comes in perfect condition, obviously after going through a thorough restoration some time ago. There’s zero rust on the car, and everything looks exactly as you’d expect it to look on a new car. Both the silver paint and the black interior (though no photos are available to reveal the cabin) have been allegedly refreshed, and as you could easily guess, everything is still there, so the Impala is 100 percent complete.



eBay seller



Of course, such a beautifully restored Impala, can't come cheap, and this one really doesn't. If you do want to take the car home, be ready to spend close to $100,000 for it, which kind of makes sense given the current condition and the rare matching numbers engine option still under the hood.

