1963 Chevrolet Impala Never Danced in the Rain, Flexes Pure Muscle With 530 HP

The 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS is one of the most important models in the history of the GM brand, as it was the 50,000,000th car built by the company, 51 years after it was officially founded. 13 photos



The Impala SS that we have here was also born in 1963, though this time, it rolled off the assembly lines in Flint, Michigan, according to the VIN code.



But this doesn’t necessarily mean there’s nothing special about this car, and a few clicks in the photo gallery here should help you convince there certainly is. Not only this Impala looks spotless, but the engine under the hood is ready to totally blow your mind.



Born with a V8 in charge of putting the wheels in motion, this SS now comes with a professionally built 383 (6.2-liter) V8 developing no less than 530 horsepower on the dyno. The engine is mated to a 4-speed Tremec transmission and features a series of other upgrades to provide the Impala with the performance a pure SS deserves in the first place.



eBay seller



And of course, the



