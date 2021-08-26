1965 Chevrolet Impala Sitting in the Middle of Nowhere Doesn’t Come Alone

Porsche Just Lied About the 2022 Taycan’s Range Being Better

The Impala and the Caprice aren’t expensive at all, and this makes total sense given their condition. The And it was all because of an impressive sales achievement, with the Impala becoming the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in just a single year.This showed just how popular the Impala was getting, and clearly, Chevrolet wanted to make the most out of it, so the next model years came with additional refinements and polishing to keep the customer appeal at a strong level.What we have here is one of these highly successful 1965 Impalas, though as you’ll learn in a minute, the car doesn’t come in its best shape and requires a ton of work to get back on the road.First of all, as you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Impala has spent its most recent years sitting in the middle of nowhere, and there’s a good chance it didn’t move a single inch during this whole time.And there’s a good reason for this, as the engine and the transmission are no longer there, though the Craigslist seller guarantees that the car is otherwise complete. Clearly, it needs a full restoration, and while the lack of an engine could be bad news for some, it actually allows for an easy restomod if you’re willing to go this route.The frame and the floors are super-rusty, so don’t expect this Impala to be an easy project car.On the other hand, it sells together with a 1970 Caprice, yet at the same time, this one is currently into pieces, so if you do buy the duo, you get a frame that could be used on the ImpalaThe Impala and the Caprice aren’t expensive at all, and this makes total sense given their condition. The Craigslist seller expects to get $2,500 for both.

