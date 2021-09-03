This Matching Numbers 1960 Chevrolet Impala Looks So Good It Can Be Your New Wallpaper

The 1960 Impala was the last year of the second-generation series, which was introduced in 1959 by Chevrolet to give birth to this particular model as a stand-alone lineup.
In other words, 1959 was the year when the Impala stepped into the automotive world on its own, after previously being offered as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air.
The 1960 restyling brought back the three round taillights on each side of the car while also offering a total of seven different V8 choices. All were based on the 283 (4.6-liter) and 348 (5.7-liter) engines already part of the lineup.
The Impala that we have here, for instance, sports the original 283 under the hood, and as you can easily figure out with a few clicks in the photo gallery, the matching numbers power is still working exactly as you’d expect it to work.
This is because the car, which had just a single owner until 2005 when someone else took it home and started a professional restoration, has always been garaged and properly taken care of, with everything currently in absolutely flawless condition.
Worth knowing, however, is the colors on the car have been changed during the restoration. The Impala left the factory in Fawn Beige with a Suntan Copper interior, but the new owner went for the two-tone Roman Red and Ermine White with a tri-color red, white, and black cabin.
“The reason for the color change is the second owner gentleman had a 1959 Impala in Roman Red and his mom sold the car after he was drafted into the Vietnam war in 1969. His goal was to find a Chevy as close as he could here and do a restoration back to his first love... this 1960 Impala was as close as he could get,” eBay seller route66-classic-cars explains.
The car is packed with dealer options, including dual rear antennas, factory spinner full wheel covers, four side door handle shields, and AM dash radio with a front antenna.
At the end of the day, however, it’s one of the most beautiful Impalas currently on sale, and as you’d expect, it’s also priced accordingly. At the time of writing, the top bid is $31,600, but the reserve is yet to be met, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it set somewhere close to $50,000.
The 1960 restyling brought back the three round taillights on each side of the car while also offering a total of seven different V8 choices. All were based on the 283 (4.6-liter) and 348 (5.7-liter) engines already part of the lineup.
The Impala that we have here, for instance, sports the original 283 under the hood, and as you can easily figure out with a few clicks in the photo gallery, the matching numbers power is still working exactly as you’d expect it to work.
This is because the car, which had just a single owner until 2005 when someone else took it home and started a professional restoration, has always been garaged and properly taken care of, with everything currently in absolutely flawless condition.
Worth knowing, however, is the colors on the car have been changed during the restoration. The Impala left the factory in Fawn Beige with a Suntan Copper interior, but the new owner went for the two-tone Roman Red and Ermine White with a tri-color red, white, and black cabin.
“The reason for the color change is the second owner gentleman had a 1959 Impala in Roman Red and his mom sold the car after he was drafted into the Vietnam war in 1969. His goal was to find a Chevy as close as he could here and do a restoration back to his first love... this 1960 Impala was as close as he could get,” eBay seller route66-classic-cars explains.
The car is packed with dealer options, including dual rear antennas, factory spinner full wheel covers, four side door handle shields, and AM dash radio with a front antenna.
At the end of the day, however, it’s one of the most beautiful Impalas currently on sale, and as you’d expect, it’s also priced accordingly. At the time of writing, the top bid is $31,600, but the reserve is yet to be met, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it set somewhere close to $50,000.