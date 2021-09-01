5 1963 Chevrolet Impala Never Danced in the Rain, Flexes Pure Muscle With 530 HP

1962 Chevrolet Impala SS 409 Is a Matching Numbers Masterpiece, Fully Documented Too

And of course, given how beautiful it is and the current condition, such a classic can’t come cheap. And this Impala really doesn’t, as the seller wants close to $130,000 for it. But on the other hand, the Impala sported a series of changes when it comes to more powerful V8s in the lineup, compared to the 1961 lineup.First and foremost, Chevrolet dropped the 348 (5.7-liter) units, as the company wanted to offer an even more powerful choice in the form of an almighty 409 (6.7-liter). This particular V8 was originally available on the 1961 Impala as an option. Still, in 1962, it ended up making its way to the Chevy in two different configurations – with a single four-barrel carburetor and offering 380 horsepower as well as with two four-barrels and generating 409 horsepower.The Impala SS that we have here comes with the top-of-the-line V8, so it’s powered by this 409 V8 with 409 horsepower and paired with a 4-speed transmission.As you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos here, this Impala is the definition of absolute perfection, as it has been beautifully restored to look like it just left the factory.The matching-numbers Impala comes with the full documentation, according to eBay seller oldcars999 , and the restoration process has been made entirely with “new old stock parts.” In other words, everything is exactly how Chevrolet wanted it to be when it built this Impala back in 1962.While not much has been said about the car's condition, it’s pretty clear that what we have here is a masterpiece, and the engine undoubtedly starts right up. The wallpaper-quality photos confirm this Impala convertible is a perfect 10, and there’s no doubt its place is in someone’s collection where it can continue to be babied just the way it deserves.And of course, given how beautiful it is and the current condition, such a classic can’t come cheap. And this Impala really doesn’t, as the seller wants close to $130,000 for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.