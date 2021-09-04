Google Announces New Update Improving the Android Auto Experience

3 Android Auto and CarPlay Errors Are Too Much of a Headache, Study Finds

Google hasn’t disclosed what version of the Google app includes the fix, but needless to say, just make sure you install the latest one, as an up-to-date build guarantees you’re provided with the most recent improvements. With such a feature, drivers can just focus on the road, while also being able to conveniently interact with Android Auto using nothing but their words. So in theory, they can control the music playback, set a new destination in Google Maps , and even make a phone, all without even looking at the screen.But on the other hand, there are times when the voice commands support in Android Auto goes crazy for no clear reason, therefore making the whole thing quite a struggle.This is what happened recently when some users discovered that interacting with Google Assistant on Android Auto no longer works, simply because the response they were getting for every single command was “something went wrong, please try again.”And the same thing over and over again with no way to skip this error message, which means that using voice commands while driving was no longer possible.None of the generic workarounds did the trick, so if you were thinking to uninstall Android Auto, install the latest updates , clearing the cache and the data, and so on, these are all ideas that do nothing more than waste your time.Fortunately, Google itself has managed to figure out what went wrong, and this week, the company announced an update that improves the Android Auto experience for everybody.In other words, if you too are struggling with Google Assistant in your car and getting the aforementioned error, just make sure that you are running the latest Google app version on the Android device powering Android Auto in your car.Google hasn’t disclosed what version of the Google app includes the fix, but needless to say, just make sure you install the latest one, as an up-to-date build guarantees you’re provided with the most recent improvements.