Key Google Maps Feature Broken Down on Android Auto

Google Maps and Waze are the two most popular navigation apps on Android Auto, but as we’ve all learned recently, both of them could sometimes struggle with various problems that more or less ruin the entire experience in the car.
Most recently, for example, Google Maps has started misbehaving when talking on the phone with Android Auto running on the head unit, with some users explaining they’re no longer getting any voice guidance.
More specifically, these users explain that Google Maps stops offering audio instructions on which way to go whenever they pick up a call from Android Auto. Oddly enough, if the phone call is started before the mobile device is connected to the head unit, everything is working correctly, and the audio navigation is still working properly until the call ends.
“Whatever the problem is, it behaves differently for calls that are initiated after the phone is plugged into to the car (maps voice doesn’t work during calls) than it does for calls that are already initiated before the phone is plugged into the car (maps voice works as it should, overlaying the phone audio),” one user explains on Google’s forums.
At this point, however, it’s hard to determine how widespread this problem actually is, and the good news is that not a lot of people seem to be hitting the error.
On the other hand, it’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing, though I can confirm that everything is working properly in my car with the latest Android Auto version and Google Maps fully up-to-date. So most likely, only certain users are affected, but now it’s entirely up to Google to figure out what exactly happens and develop a fix.
In the meantime, there’s not much these users can do, other than try out the generic workarounds that involve downgrading apps to an earlier release, hoping the bug would be eventually gone.
