Android Auto and CarPlay Errors Are Too Much of a Headache, Study Finds

CarPlay is very often considered the more reliable alternative to Android Auto, but if you’ve been keeping an eye on news concerning these two systems, you probably know already that both are hitting way, way too many errors on a regular basis.
In other words, drivers end up struggling with all kinds of problems in their cars, no matter if they run Android Auto or CarPlay, even though the experience overall should be as straightforward as possible.
And a recent study conducted by J.D. Power confirms that smartphone connectivity has become the top problem in new cars, especially when a wireless mode is being used.
The 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study surveyed new-car owners on a series of problems they’re experiencing with their new vehicles, and the company says that after responding to the 223 questions, most drivers indicated smartphone connections to the head unit as the biggest headache.
While infotainment is the most problematic category, with 25 percent of all errors related to such systems, the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay experience is described as the one causing the biggest challenges due to various errors that are encountered either when trying to connect the phone to the head unit or while running the two apps.
The wireless modes are often doing more harm than good, it seems, despite the adoption of such connection methods currently on the rise.
Earlier this year, Google said that more than 100 million cars out there were already using Android Auto wireless, and Apple is believed to be working on a portless iPhone that would no longer support wired CarPlay.
The future seems to be all about wireless connections, but on the other hand, this study shows that both carmakers and tech companies should work together to improve the overall experience, as J.D. Power emphasizes that users are typically the ones caught in the middle with no other option than to turn to all kinds of alternative solutions and workarounds sometimes coming with extra costs.
