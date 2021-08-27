Another Big App Launches on Android Auto and CarPlay

5 New Google Maps and Waze Alternative Now Available on CarPlay

EV software category has expanded substantially in the last few months, and this week, it's the turn of Electrify America to announce that it's joining the party on Android Auto and CarPlay.



In other words, those who’re running the official Electrify America application on their mobile devices can now access the essential feature package right from the head unit in their cars.



First and foremost, users will be allowed to locate a charger from Android Auto and CarPlay, with the app to display how many charging stations are close to their location, their types, and availability.



In addition, the Android Auto and CarPlay version of the app will allow drivers to easily start or stop a charging session, but also to view plan details, including pricing and free charging, if available.



Clearly, Electrify America joining



So the addition of this new capability should always assist EV drivers as they’re looking for a charger, with Electrify America promising to bring even more chargers closer to its customers.



The company says it’s aiming to more than double the current number of chargers and stations in the United States and Canada, with the shared figures confirming a super-ambitious goal of expanding to more than 10,000 individual chargers by the end of 2025.



