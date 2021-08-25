New Android Auto Update Now Available as Google Accelerates Release Pace

Google has become a lot more committed to improving Android Auto in the long term, as the company moved from a one release per month approach to a faster release cycle which users obviously agree with given it means they’re getting improvements more often.
But on the other hand, Google rolling out Android Auto more frequently means these builds are mostly focused on improvements under the hood and less on new features.
And this appears to be the case of the newly released Android Auto 6.8, whose rollout has started recently for users across the world – keep in mind, however, that Google pushes this new build to devices out there in stages. So if you’re not seeing the update just yet, it should be there in the Google Play Store for you rather sooner than later.
As an alternative, if you don’t want to wait, you can just download the APK installer and deploy Android Auto 6.8 manually on your device.
Just like before, Android Auto 6.8 seems to be focused on refining the overall experience with the app, which kind of makes sense given it arrives on such short notice after the previous update.
This is the third stable update of the month for Android Auto after version 6.6 was published in the first days of August and 6.7 released some 10 days ago. Now Android Auto 6.8 is also available for download, as it left the beta channel approximately a week after it landed as a testing build.
More recently, Google has also unlocked the Android Auto beta program for all users out there, which means anyone willing to run testing builds of the app can do so if they agree with an increased likelihood of bugs. Of course, this isn’t recommended for someone who expects a top-notch experience behind the wheel, but it’s a good way to stay up-to-date with what’s coming on the Android Auto front.
And this appears to be the case of the newly released Android Auto 6.8, whose rollout has started recently for users across the world – keep in mind, however, that Google pushes this new build to devices out there in stages. So if you’re not seeing the update just yet, it should be there in the Google Play Store for you rather sooner than later.
As an alternative, if you don’t want to wait, you can just download the APK installer and deploy Android Auto 6.8 manually on your device.
Just like before, Android Auto 6.8 seems to be focused on refining the overall experience with the app, which kind of makes sense given it arrives on such short notice after the previous update.
This is the third stable update of the month for Android Auto after version 6.6 was published in the first days of August and 6.7 released some 10 days ago. Now Android Auto 6.8 is also available for download, as it left the beta channel approximately a week after it landed as a testing build.
More recently, Google has also unlocked the Android Auto beta program for all users out there, which means anyone willing to run testing builds of the app can do so if they agree with an increased likelihood of bugs. Of course, this isn’t recommended for someone who expects a top-notch experience behind the wheel, but it’s a good way to stay up-to-date with what’s coming on the Android Auto front.