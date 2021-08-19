Waze Gets New Limited-Time Car Icons and Navigation Voices on Android Auto, CarPlay

As compared to Google Maps, Waze comes with more customization options as far as the actual navigation is concerned, so for example, instead of a blue boring arrow, you can choose from various vehicle icons for each device.
In addition, Waze comes with multiple voice packs for navigation, therefore making sure the app always works just as you’d expect it to work.
But from time to time, Waze partners with various companies out there to release limited-time content that includes special-edition car icons, moods, and navigation voices.
This time, for example, Waze users are provided with content inspired by PAW Patrol, the famous show that has millions of fans all over the world, so if you’re traveling with kids, there’s a chance they’re going to love the new navigation settings.
Introduced ahead of the debut of PAW Patrol: The Movie, this update includes three moods, namely Chase, Marshall, and Skye, as well as a trio of car icons, such as a police cruiser, a fire truck, and a helicopter. The navigation voice is powered by Ryder, but on the other hand, Skye, Marshall, and Chase will also help with other alerts that you’ll hear as you drive with Waze on the screen.
Needless to say, the new content is only available in English, and just like the other special-edition updates, it’s only offered for a limited time. Waze hasn’t said when the PAW Patrol content is projected to be removed, but expect this to happen at the end of the month.
The new moods and car icons are available not only on iPhone and Android but also on CarPlay and Android Auto if you enable the new experience on the mobile device. All you need to do is to launch Waze and tap on the option called “PAW Patrol” in the main Waze menu, as seen in our screenshots.
