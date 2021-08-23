Highly Anticipated Ford SYNC Update Launches with Major Android Auto Fix

5 Three Reasons Google Maps and Android Auto Are a Match Made in Heaven

It remains to be seen if Ford plans to take care of these glitches with the next SYNC update, but for now, the good news is another long-time Android Auto bug has been finally squashed. This odd problem was reported a long time ago on Google’s forums , with users explaining that while outgoing calls work just fine, everything goes crazy when someone else calls them.The phone call does show up on the head unit, yet the call has no audio, so not only that Android Auto users can’t hear the person at the other end of the line, but the caller doesn’t hear what the other is saying either.So in theory, incoming phone calls were entirely broken on Android Auto for Ford users, and as it turns out, SYNC 3 was the one to blame.Google officially announced an update for Ford users back in July, promising that the American carmaker would release a patch for SYNC 3.1 and SYNC 3.2 users to address the whole thing for the impacted models with the said software versions.And this month, Ford finally shipped SYNC version 3.4 Build 21194, and we can confirm it fully resolves this incoming phone call audio problem. After installing the update, everything works correctly, so if the audio is no longer working in your Ford when someone calls you, the only thing you need to do is to update SYNC to the latest version.On the other hand, I’m seeing reports this update still hasn’t corrected a glitch affecting CarPlay users. In some cases, Ford users are struggling with audio glitches and stuttering, and as it turns out, this latest release doesn’t improve the overall experience.It remains to be seen if Ford plans to take care of these glitches with the next SYNC update, but for now, the good news is another long-time Android Auto bug has been finally squashed.