New Google Maps and Waze Alternative Now Available on CarPlay

If you’re using CarPlay behind the wheel, your navigation solution is most likely Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze, as these are the three most popular choices for people who want to reach a defined destination faster and more conveniently.
And it’s all because these apps come with an incredibly rich feature lineup available at absolutely no cost, while also offering an experience that’s entirely optimized for the car.
But Apple allowing third parties to release their own navigation apps on CarPlay has paved the way for several new solutions in this category, and this week, another important name has joined the club.
It’s Yandex.Maps, a Russian-based Google Maps alternative that now boasts CarPlay support, promising a feature lineup that borrows a little something from the biggest navigation solutions out there. For example, Yandex.Maps warns you about traffic cameras in advance, while also offering speed limit information and speeding warnings.
But on the other hand, Yandex.Maps arrives on CarPlay with a big catch that could be considered by many quite a major shortcoming and therefore reduce the likelihood of a full switch from the likes of Google Maps.
The CarPlay support is only available with a Yandex Plus subscription, but the parent company has released a 3-month trial specifically to let everyone try out this new feature. Needless to say, you must also live in Russia, as the app has been developed to offer a fully localized experience.
At the end of the day, the arrival of Yandex.Maps on CarPlay shows this category can keep growing, and while most people would probably stick with Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze, a growing number of alternatives is good news especially for those who want a solution focused specifically on the region they live in.
You can download the new Yandex.Maps version with CarPlay support from the App Store – version 13.4.1 is the one that brings the new car-optimized experience.
