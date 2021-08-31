5 No Need for Waze and Google Maps as Genesis Picks TomTom for New Models

2 A Free Alternative to Waze Is Finally Available and the World Seriously Needs It

1 How Navigation Apps Can Help Take Drowsy Drivers Off the Road

TomTom’s Google Maps Alternative Gets New Update with Good News for CarPlay Users

TomTom is one of the companies that are investing big in navigation software, and needless to say, it has become a leading name in this particular market. 6 photos



This time, however, TomTom rolled out a new update for GO Navigation, and users running the app on CarPlay are getting additional refinements.



First and foremost,



Then, this update powers the migration to the latest NDS maps, with TomTom explaining that the whole thing would allow for monthly full-scope map updates.



TomTom GO Navigation was one of the first high-profile navigation apps that got support for CarPlay, with such capabilities added back in June 2019. Since then, the parent company just kept on improving the application with more and more features, and an update rolled out last December, for example, brought us support for the dashboard too, allowing the app to run side by side with phone calls and music players.



On the other hand, all these refinements make it pretty clear that GO Navigation is TomTom’s flagship product in terms of iOS navigation, whereas the free AmiGO isn’t always the top priority for the company.



TomTom has remained tight-lipped on whether it plans to add CarPlay support to AmiGO, but on the other hand, the company has recently released Android Auto support for the app, so there’s a chance such a feature is currently planned as well. Its mobile applications are gaining more and more traction too, and TomTom GO Navigation & Traffic alongside AmiGO are both considered solid alternatives to the likes of Google Maps and Apple Maps.This time, however, TomTom rolled out a new update for GO Navigation, and users running the app on CarPlay are getting additional refinements.First and foremost, version 2.7 introduces a new route bar that’s now available on CarPlay, so the navigation experience overall is more straightforward thanks to more detailed information on the route.Then, this update powers the migration to the latest NDS maps, with TomTom explaining that the whole thing would allow for monthly full-scope map updates.TomTom GO Navigation was one of the first high-profile navigation apps that got support for CarPlay, with such capabilities added back in June 2019. Since then, the parent company just kept on improving the application with more and more features, and an update rolled out last December, for example, brought us support for the dashboard too, allowing the app to run side by side with phone calls and music players.On the other hand, all these refinements make it pretty clear that GO Navigation is TomTom’s flagship product in terms of iOS navigation, whereas the free AmiGO isn’t always the top priority for the company. AmiGO , for instance, is still lacking Apple CarPlay, so it can only run on the smartphone with no option to be used on the larger screen inside the cabin.TomTom has remained tight-lipped on whether it plans to add CarPlay support to AmiGO, but on the other hand, the company has recently released Android Auto support for the app, so there’s a chance such a feature is currently planned as well.