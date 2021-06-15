TomTom’s New Truck Navigator Wins Where Google Maps Loses

One of the most important features missing from Google Maps is without a doubt support for trucks, as the app lacks the necessary capabilities to determine and provide appropriate routes for larger vehicles that couldn’t fit any road out there.
And while truck drivers have been asking for a dedicated mode in Google Maps for quite some time, the Mountain View-based search giant has remained tightlipped as to whether it plans to make such a feature happen.
In the meantime, there are other companies coming to the rescue, including navigation specialist TomTom.
Its most recent product is called TomTom GO Expert and is specifically aimed at professional truck, van, and bus drivers, as it packs features whose purpose is to provide routes based on user-defined vehicle size, weight, cargo type, and maximum speed.
Running on software that includes ADR Tunnel Codes, UN Class restrictions, and City Ban routing, drivers relying on navigation provided by the 7-inch touchscreen device can therefore find an appropriate route for their vehicles while also staying up-to-date with any restrictions on the road ahead.
Furthermore, TomTom GO Expert can provide all these goodies without a route configured on the device, so if you’re just driving, you can still be warned of any incoming restrictions.
The feature arsenal also includes the location of fuel stations, parking spots, and service centers, as well as lane guidance, TomTom Traffic information, and Speed Camera Alerts.
At the same time, the new GPS unit, which will also be available in a 6-inch version, is supposed to be 4 times faster than the previous navigation devices thanks to a new processor, while the maps can be updated some 3 times quicker with upgraded Wi-Fi. And of course, Bluetooth support is also available if you want to connect your phone wirelessly.
TomTom GO Expert is projected to launch later this year, with the 6.1-inch version due in August, while the 7-inch model is scheduled to hit the shelves in the autumn of this year. European pricing starts at €399,99 for the 6-inch version and €449,99 for the larger model.
