5 Garmin Launches the GPS Navigation Device RV Owners Have Long Been Drooling Over

4 The Manta 5 XE-1 e-Bike Hydrofoil Is Changing the Face of Water-sports

2 Garmin Launches Its Largest GPS Navigator Built With RVs in Mind

More on this:

Garmin’s New Truck Navigator Boasts a Smaller Screen, Impressive Feature Lineup

If you’re a truck driver and want a comprehensive navigation solution, you probably know already that finding one isn’t exactly as easy as it sounds. 1 photo



On the other hand, Garmin has an entire lineup of navigation devices specifically aimed at trucks. This month, the company introduced a new smaller model just to make sure it can target pretty much any potential customer out there.



The dezl OTR lineup has therefore been expanded with the new dezl OTR500, which joins the dezl OTR700/800/1000 to provide truck drivers with unique navigation capabilities behind the wheel.



The only difference from the other models is that this new device comes with a 5.5-inch display, but otherwise, it includes the same impressive feature lineup that



For example, the dezl OTR500 sports PrePass weigh station bypass, which means drivers who own an account can receive notifications of upcoming weight stations and bypass options on their routes.



In addition, the device can provide custom truck routes based on size and weight of rig and load while also offering customized road warnings for bridge heights, weight limits, and sharp curves.



Garmin says it also improved the dezl OTR models to display load-to-dock guidance, which provides drivers with directions to reach loading zones and storage lots close to a destination they manually define.



And of course, the truck navigation comes with other common capabilities, such as fuel prices, traffic, and weather information pulled from a synced mobile device, and support for Garmin’s voice assistant to interact with the device hands-free.



The new dezl OTR500 is obviously more affordable than its larger siblings, and it can be yours today for just And it’s all because the most popular navigation apps out there, such as the likes of Google Maps , do not come with truck modes, and this why some lorries end up getting stuck on small roads they should avoid in the first place.On the other hand, Garmin has an entire lineup of navigation devices specifically aimed at trucks. This month, the company introduced a new smaller model just to make sure it can target pretty much any potential customer out there.The dezl OTR lineup has therefore been expanded with the new dezl OTR500, which joins the dezl OTR700/800/1000 to provide truck drivers with unique navigation capabilities behind the wheel.The only difference from the other models is that this new device comes with a 5.5-inch display, but otherwise, it includes the same impressive feature lineup that truck drivers absolutely need.For example, the dezl OTR500 sports PrePass weigh station bypass, which means drivers who own an account can receive notifications of upcoming weight stations and bypass options on their routes.In addition, the device can provide custom truck routes based on size and weight of rig and load while also offering customized road warnings for bridge heights, weight limits, and sharp curves.Garmin says it also improved the dezl OTR models to display load-to-dock guidance, which provides drivers with directions to reach loading zones and storage lots close to a destination they manually define.And of course, the truck navigation comes with other common capabilities, such as fuel prices, traffic, and weather information pulled from a synced mobile device, and support for Garmin’s voice assistant to interact with the device hands-free.The new dezl OTR500 is obviously more affordable than its larger siblings, and it can be yours today for just $299.99