New Navigation Software Promises to Work in Areas Where Mobile Apps Are Useless

Google Maps is one of the most accurate navigation solutions currently on the market, and it’s all because the service is constantly being updated with up-to-date information provided by map editors across the world.
But like other GPS-based navigation solutions, Google Maps comes with major shortcomings: it has a hard time working in places without cellular signal or in areas where GPS tracking isn’t available, even if offline maps are downloaded.
Parkopedia is a company that promises to deal with the whole thing using indoor mapping technology that can be embedded into vehicle navigation systems.
The purpose of this new solution is to allow EV drivers to easily reach a charging station installed in underground parking where an Internet connection isn’t typically available or to locate a vehicle even in multi-story car parks.
“Indoor parking facilities currently present many challenges for drivers. These include navigation system blackouts, finding a vehicle within large parking facilities, and locating vital services such as EV charging stations, a key area of focus for car manufacturers in their pursuit of delivering premium driver experiences for new EV owners,” the company explains in a press release (also embedded below).
Parkopedia’s indoor mapping technology is focused on three key areas, namely in-vehicle indoor navigation to work where GPS isn’t available, precise indoor position to locate a vehicle, and automated valet parking to allow self-parking cars to work indoors without an Internet connection.
“Parkopedia’s indoor mapping solution supports common industry mapping formats required to deliver a superior end-to-end navigation user experience. For self-driving cars that will go on sale in the near future, indoor maps will enable Automated Valet Parking, which will be one of the first use cases due to high driver demand, slower driving speeds and controlled environments inside parking facilities,” the company adds.
Powered by 3D models of indoor parking facilities, the new platform is already covering several large areas in Europe, and the company claims it’s adding new locations on a daily basis.
