New Waze Update Launches on iPhone and CarPlay with a Critical Fix

Despite occasionally struggling with various bugs, Waze continues to be one of the most popular navigation apps out there, and if you’ve used it before, it’s pretty easy to understand why.
Waze offers state-of-the-art crowdsourcing navigation, as it relies on user reports to determine the best route for each user. Based on the information provided by others, Waze can determine what sections of the road can slow you down due to traffic jams, accidents, or other hazards.
One of the best things about Waze is its cross-platform support, as it can run not only on Android devices but also on iPhones, and obviously, support for Android Auto and CarPlay is also offered.
Naturally, Google rolls out new versions of Waze regularly, and this time, it’s the turn of the iOS flavor to get a new important update.
According to the official changelog published in the App Store, Waze version 4.77 introduces an important bug fix to allow the speed limit to remain visible while driving.
While no other specifics have been provided on this particular problem, the speed limit going crazy on Waze has long been a major annoyance on CarPlay, with the generic workarounds often making absolutely no difference regardless of the iPhone model or the head unit in the car.
For example, the speed limit is only partially displayed on the screen in my car, sometimes recovering all by itself but more often requiring a forced shutdown of the app on the iPhone to load correctly. In most cases, the whole thing appears to be linked with another bug that prevents Waze from loading the saved user account, as the app somehow launches with generic credentials, therefore causing the speed limit glitch.
You can install the latest version of Waze from the App Store, and of course, this update is highly recommended for everybody, especially if you’ve been struggling with the speed limit error.
