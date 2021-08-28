4 Waze Gets New Limited-Time Car Icons and Navigation Voices on Android Auto, CarPlay

2 The Google Maps Struggle Continues on Android Auto as a Switch to Waze Is Super-Tempting

1 Apple’s Google Maps-Inspired Feature Now Available for More Users

Strange Waze Behavior on CarPlay Pushes Users to Other Navigation Apps

Waze might be one of the best navigation apps out there, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s always working flawlessly. And CarPlay users certainly know this best. 6 photos



It took weeks for the Google-owned company to resolve the whole thing, but on the other hand, users are still occasionally struggling with Waze on CarPlay, once again because of various glitches that don’t seem to be getting any fix.



For example, Waze always (but always!) starts without recognizing my account when connecting the iPhone to the head unit in my car, and the only way to launch it correctly is to manually kill the app and then restart it manually.



In the last few weeks, however, I’ve been getting messages from users who came across another major annoyance in Waze, once again on CarPlay.



This time, what happens is that



In other words, if you’re listening to the radio and connect the iPhone to the head unit, after CarPlay launches, Waze always changes the audio source. Some users, such as those who posted in this



Needless to say, no workaround is known to exist and there’s no way for Waze not to steal the audio, other than uninstalling the app completely. Of course, the parent company is yet to acknowledge the whole thing, so it’s hard to tell if the app is indeed the one to blame or not. Not a long time ago, Waze caused quite a fiasco on CarPlay , causing major audio issues, in some cases even breaking down the audio even when the app wasn’t running.It took weeks for the Google-owned company to resolve the whole thing, but on the other hand, users are still occasionally struggling with Waze on CarPlay, once again because of various glitches that don’t seem to be getting any fix.For example, Waze always (but always!) starts without recognizing my account when connecting the iPhone to the head unit in my car, and the only way to launch it correctly is to manually kill the app and then restart it manually.In the last few weeks, however, I’ve been getting messages from users who came across another major annoyance in Waze, once again on CarPlay.This time, what happens is that Waze is stealing the audio when the app launches, and once again, the only way to restore it is for each user to manually select the audio source.In other words, if you’re listening to the radio and connect the iPhone to the head unit, after CarPlay launches, Waze always changes the audio source. Some users, such as those who posted in this reddit thread, claim the whole thing is happening only after installing Waze on their iPhones, as everything worked correctly in Apple Maps and Google Maps.Needless to say, no workaround is known to exist and there’s no way for Waze not to steal the audio, other than uninstalling the app completely. Of course, the parent company is yet to acknowledge the whole thing, so it’s hard to tell if the app is indeed the one to blame or not.