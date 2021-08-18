Apple’s Waze Rival Finally Available for More Users

One of the things that set Waze apart from the rest of the crowd is the incident reporting capability, which makes it an incredibly accurate application for those who want to reach a specific destination faster and by avoiding speed traps, traffic jams, and other road events that could slow them down.
Until now, however, only a few companies have tried to invest in similar solutions, essentially making Waze the only truly powerful navigation app relying on crowdsourcing for the whole thing.
Apple, on the other hand, has started exploring the Waze territory with iOS 14.5, which brought a major update for Apple Maps, allowing users to report incidents on the road in the United States.
With the press of a button, both on iPhones and on CarPlay, Apple Maps users can now report accidents, speed checks, and other hazards, therefore allowing the app to send alerts to others driving on the same route as you do.
But on the other hand, this particular feature has until now been exclusive to users in the United States, pretty much like all the other big updates released by Apple for Apple Maps so far.
The good news, however, is that the Waze-inspired capabilities are now going live in the Netherlands as well, as Apple has reportedly started the international launch of the incident reporting feature.
As a result, users in both the U.S. and the Netherlands can now send traffic reports, and there’s a chance other countries will get the same update as well, possibly in the coming weeks.
An official roadmap for the traffic reporting thing isn’t available right now, but if Apple sticks with its painfully slow release approach, it’d probably still take a while until everybody has a chance to send reports on Apple Maps. For the time being, however, not even the new Apple Maps experience announced a long time ago is available everywhere.
