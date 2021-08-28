For $4.5M, Would You Get a LaFerrari Aperta, a Bugatti Chiron, or a McLaren Speedtail?

Virtual Artists Seem to Know Exactly What's Wrong With the 2022 Lambo Countach

We’ll start with the



A non-smoker vehicle allegedly, finished in red, it has an electrified powertrain with a 6.3-liter V12 and an electric motor, pumping out a total output of 950 bhp. The Italian automaker, who capped the production at 210 units, lists less than 3 seconds required from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and a top speed in excess of 217 mph (350 kph).







Like all such Chirons built to celebrate the brand’s 110th anniversary, this one features a matte Steel Blue paintwork with exposed carbon fiber elements in a similar shade, and is decorated by the French national flag. The cockpit follows a similar theme, and behind the seats lies that beast of an engine, a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 that produces 1,479 bhp, rocketing it to 62 mph in around 2.5 seconds.



Last, but definitely not least, we found a







Now, there are many other alternatives at this price point, as well as many others that cost a bit less. A barely-driven Porsche 918, for one, will set you back around €3.5 million (~$4.1 million), about as much as a Lamborghini Sian. The Koenigsegg Jesko is valued at a similar sum, and so is the



We don’t know about you, but from this side of the screen, it’s hard to decide on a single ride, no matter the available budget. Thus, this writer would probably say ‘no’ to all of them and use the money to get a few hot rides instead that cost less.



AMG G 63. Heck, I’d probably top them off with a Rolls-Royce Ghost and use the rest of the money for (a lot of) gas and insurance.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.



