1 New Android Feature Comes in Handy If Your Car Gets Stolen

New Stable Version of Android Auto Now Available, New Features Expected

Google has just released a new stable version of Android Auto, though as per the company’s typical approach, no changelog was included and users must figure out what’s new on their own. 6 photos



The first Android Auto 6.7 beta was released in mid-July as part of



But on the other hand, a new Android Auto build making it so fast to the production ring could be a sign that not a lot has changed under the hood, so in theory, version 6.7 could be all about smaller refinements and subtle improvements for the general performance of the app.



And while Google hasn’t provided a changelog for Android Auto 6.7, the beta build did come with important news, including the addition of games.



We’ve known for a while that Google was planning to bring more games to Android Auto, and version 6.7 beta finally paved the way for this plan with the debut of a new icon on the home screen called GameSnacks. In other words, Google added a bunch of touch-based games from Area 120’s GameSnacks to Android Auto, and beta users could play it on their head units when parked.



The available games included 2048 Giant, Pin the UFO, Zoo Boom, Find 500 Differences, and Cannonballs 3D, though others could be added at any point with a simple update.



In theory, the new games should be part of Android Auto 6.7 stable as well, but there’s a chance they’re being added as part of a gradual rollout, possibly powered by a server-side switch, as they don’t seem to be available just yet for me despite running the latest version of the app. Android Auto 6.7 is therefore available for download right now, approximately a month after it previously made its way to beta testers.The first Android Auto 6.7 beta was released in mid-July as part of Google’s beta program , so most likely, the search giant hasn’t found any major bug in there and decided to promote thigamess build to the stable channel.But on the other hand, a new Android Auto build making it so fast to the production ring could be a sign that not a lot has changed under the hood, so in theory, version 6.7 could be all about smaller refinements and subtle improvements for the general performance of the app.And while Google hasn’t provided a changelog for Android Auto 6.7, the beta build did come with important news, including the addition of games.We’ve known for a while that Google was planning to bring more games to Android Auto, and version 6.7 beta finally paved the way for this plan with the debut of a new icon on the home screen called GameSnacks. In other words, Google added a bunch of touch-based games from Area 120’s GameSnacks to Android Auto, and beta users could play it on their head units when parked.The available games included 2048 Giant, Pin the UFO, Zoo Boom, Find 500 Differences, and Cannonballs 3D, though others could be added at any point with a simple update.In theory, the new games should be part of Android Auto 6.7 stable as well, but there’s a chance they’re being added as part of a gradual rollout, possibly powered by a server-side switch, as they don’t seem to be available just yet for me despite running the latest version of the app.