1959 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Mysterious Engine, Looks Rusty in Photos Taken with a Potato

1959 brought us the very first stand-alone Impala, after Chevrolet originally launched this nameplate as part of the top-of-the-line Bel Air lineup.
The Impala was therefore on its own beginning with 1959, though the second generation stayed in production for just two years, as the GM brand eventually decided to release a significantly refined model in 1961.
The engine lineup for the second-generation Impala comprised just three units. First, there was a 235 (3.9-liter) Blue Flame six-cylinder that offered an economical drive, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.6-liter) Turbo Fire with 290 horsepower.
The crème de la crème on this Impala was the 348 (5.7-liter) Turbo Thrust which generated no less than 335 horsepower, therefore offering additional adrenaline for those who wanted to turn the Impala into a more thrilling ride.
The Impala that we have here also comes with a 348 under the hood, but other than that, the engine is as mysterious as it gets.
eBay seller buy_it_now_classic_cars shares nothing about it, explaining they haven’t tried to start the car, so the V8 could even be locked up from sitting. Also, we don’t know if this is the original engine that came with the Impala, so without a doubt, whoever plans to buy this Impala should thoroughly check what’s under the hood before committing to a purchase.
As you can see in these potato-quality photos, the car comes with plenty of rust, especially on the floors where major patches would be required.
This seems to be an indication the vehicle has been sitting for a long time, most likely outside in a region with high humidity or in an area with a lot of vegetation.
It remains to be seen if someone decides to give this Impala a second chance, especially as the price is a little bit too ambitious given the current condition of the car and the mysterious engine under the hood. The seller hopes to get no less than $8,750 for it.
