1969 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Years Under a Carport Hides Original V8, 2021 Upgrades

With nearly 777,000 sold units, the Impala was the most popular full-size model in Chevrolet’s lineup back in 1969, and unsurprisingly, the V8 units accounted for the lion’s share with over 750,000 cars.
While six-cylinder units continued to be available, people loved the V8 muscle, and this is the reason the GM brand was always trying to refine its engine lineup in a way whose purpose was to offer a little something for pretty much every potential customer.
The 1969 engine choice started with the 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the V8 family came with no less than 7 different options.
The 327 95.0-liter) V8 with 235 horsepower was the base V8 for all models, though 1969 was its last year on the market, and then customers could go for a 350 (5.7-liter) with either 255 or 300 horsepower, a 396 (6.5-liter) generating 265 hp, and a 427 (7.0-liter) with three power outputs, namely 335, 390, and 425 horsepower.
The crème de la crème was the 427 L72 425 hp, which wasn’t publicly advertised in Chevrolet’s marketing materials. This is the reason only 546 Impalas with an L72 ended up seeing daylight.
The Impala that we have here comes with a 327 under the hood, and eBay seller hail4545 claims it’s the original unit that Chevrolet installed when the car rolled off the assembly lines.
The vehicle is a mix of old and new, though it’s not necessarily a restomod given the original V8 is still there. After sitting for years under a carport, this Impala received a second chance, and while the rust hasn’t been dealt with (so the body still needs some work here and there), it did receive 2021 upgrades like a Pioneer head unit with touch support and an audio system.
Of course, these can all be removed if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications, and the good news is that no big parts seem to be missing, except for the AC compressor.
The car, however, comes with a rather optimistic price tag, as the seller hopes they could get at least $15,800 for it. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in a little over 5 days.
The 1969 engine choice started with the 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the V8 family came with no less than 7 different options.
The 327 95.0-liter) V8 with 235 horsepower was the base V8 for all models, though 1969 was its last year on the market, and then customers could go for a 350 (5.7-liter) with either 255 or 300 horsepower, a 396 (6.5-liter) generating 265 hp, and a 427 (7.0-liter) with three power outputs, namely 335, 390, and 425 horsepower.
The crème de la crème was the 427 L72 425 hp, which wasn’t publicly advertised in Chevrolet’s marketing materials. This is the reason only 546 Impalas with an L72 ended up seeing daylight.
The Impala that we have here comes with a 327 under the hood, and eBay seller hail4545 claims it’s the original unit that Chevrolet installed when the car rolled off the assembly lines.
The vehicle is a mix of old and new, though it’s not necessarily a restomod given the original V8 is still there. After sitting for years under a carport, this Impala received a second chance, and while the rust hasn’t been dealt with (so the body still needs some work here and there), it did receive 2021 upgrades like a Pioneer head unit with touch support and an audio system.
Of course, these can all be removed if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications, and the good news is that no big parts seem to be missing, except for the AC compressor.
The car, however, comes with a rather optimistic price tag, as the seller hopes they could get at least $15,800 for it. The auction is scheduled to come to an end in a little over 5 days.