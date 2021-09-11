1967 Chevrolet Impala SS Wakes Up After 20 Years, Big Block Shows Signs of Life

Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: Everything You Need to Know

Back in 1967, if you wanted to get yourself a brand-new Chevrolet Impala, the first engines that were offered to you were the two standard units, this time coming in the form of a 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder with 155 horsepower and a 283 (4.6-liter) V8 with 195 horsepower. 19 photos



Customers looking for more adrenaline behind the wheel of an Impala could go for the Turbo-Fire 327/5.4-liter (code L30), which offered 275 horsepower for MY 1967 – again, additional changes were introduced a year later, with the output dropped to 250 horsepower.



Then, it was the Turbo-Jet 396/6.5-liter (code L35) with 325 horsepower and the Turbo-Jet 427/7.0-liter (L36) with 385 horsepower, with the latter offered alongside the 425-horsepower L72 option a year later.



The front and back seats are missing, and this allows us to see the gigantic holes in the floors. And again, these aren’t surprising given the car has been sitting for over two decades, most likely outside, so be ready for some major patches should you want to get this Impala.



The good news, if you want to see the glass half full, is the car comes with nearly everything original, and the factory Protect-O-Plate and dealer invoice are still around.



