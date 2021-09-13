Modern Chevy Impala Coupe Reinvention Taps Into Vintage SS Reservoir of Coolness

Following in the footsteps of its Detroit rivals, General Motors decided to kill off the long-running Chevrolet Impala nameplate after the 2020 model year. But what if the company backtracked on the decision and investigated the glorious past?
Built with interruptions between the 1958 and 2022 model years, the Chevrolet Impala was GM’s entry into the popular flagship category for the mainstream Chevy brand. And it was a tremendously successful one, at times. Perhaps, if the company hadn’t made the last one a boring sedan, it would not have been sent to the greener pastures of automotive Valhalla.
Of course, this is just a dream. No one knows if the Impala nameplate would have survived beyond the tenth generation in its original two-door hardtop/convertible form and not as a regular four-door sedan. But across the imagination land, there are always endless possibilities. So, if GM failed to keep the Impala sedan alive in the face of crossover, SUVs, and truck adversity...
Perhaps an eleventh-generation reinvention would bring something cooler to the market. Such as this Chevy Impala Coupe imagined by Rain Prisk, the virtual artist behind the rainprisk account on social media. After all, due to the popularity of the C8 Corvette, the affordable Camaro is now suffering much in terms of sales.
Perhaps a flagship Impala Coupe would be better off as the next generation Camaro is allegedly morphing into an EV sedan and crossover. There’s just one issue with Prisk’s reinterpretation of the legendary Impala – the open radiator grille suggests we are dealing with an ICE powertrain. Or, the heavily modernized styling would certainly bode well for some EV might.
Otherwise, the 2021 Impala Coupe is said to also borrow cues from the old 2-door version of the 1960s. And all of them have been treated to a 21st-century filter to look sleek and contemporary at the same time. Even some 1990s Impala SS inspiration is said to have been used for this CGI project. And everything added to an incredibly positive result, judging by the fan reactions...
