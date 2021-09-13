1960 Chevrolet Impala Real Barn Find Is an Incredible Time Capsule, Engine Still Runs

Original Impalas are the best Impalas, and the 1960 model that we have here is just the living proof in this regard.
Found in a barn not a long time ago, this 1960 Chevrolet Impala is an incredible survivor coming with everything original, and what’s more, the V8 under the hood is still running properly.
eBay seller amistadi has provided a very detailed description of the car, explaining the Impala sports the original engine, transmission, and rear end from day one. The same story inside, where the dash, the radio, the gauges, and the steering wheel seem to be in much better shape, though on the other hand, whoever buys the car should be ready for some professional upholstery fixes.
The 1960 Impala was the final year of the second-generation series, and the engine lineup included a choice of three options, namely a 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, a 283 (4.6-liter) V8 also known as Turbo Fire, and a 349 (5.7-liter) V8 baptized Turbo Thrust.
Customers were allowed to choose from a total of seven different V8 configurations, and the one we have here is one of them, with the engine still in running condition.
In case you’re wondering how come this is possible without a restoration, especially given the age of the car, it’s because the previous owner was an airplane mechanic and always took proper care of the Impala, with everything cleaned and lubricated regularly.
Make no mistake, however, as this 1960 Impala doesn’t come in tip-top shape, and you could still spot the typical rust here and there. So a restoration is still recommended at the end of the day, though a thorough inspection is the best way to go to determine how many fixes are required.
But given it’s an original 1960 Impala that has never been molested in any way, it’s a rare find that certainly deserves to be properly restored and then parked in someone’s collection.
Surprisingly, the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, with the top offer right now set at $4,600.
eBay seller amistadi has provided a very detailed description of the car, explaining the Impala sports the original engine, transmission, and rear end from day one. The same story inside, where the dash, the radio, the gauges, and the steering wheel seem to be in much better shape, though on the other hand, whoever buys the car should be ready for some professional upholstery fixes.
The 1960 Impala was the final year of the second-generation series, and the engine lineup included a choice of three options, namely a 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder, a 283 (4.6-liter) V8 also known as Turbo Fire, and a 349 (5.7-liter) V8 baptized Turbo Thrust.
Customers were allowed to choose from a total of seven different V8 configurations, and the one we have here is one of them, with the engine still in running condition.
In case you’re wondering how come this is possible without a restoration, especially given the age of the car, it’s because the previous owner was an airplane mechanic and always took proper care of the Impala, with everything cleaned and lubricated regularly.
Make no mistake, however, as this 1960 Impala doesn’t come in tip-top shape, and you could still spot the typical rust here and there. So a restoration is still recommended at the end of the day, though a thorough inspection is the best way to go to determine how many fixes are required.
But given it’s an original 1960 Impala that has never been molested in any way, it’s a rare find that certainly deserves to be properly restored and then parked in someone’s collection.
Surprisingly, the car is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, with the top offer right now set at $4,600.