World’s First Wingless eVTOL Is a Smart Flying Car That Can Land on City Rooftops

Is it a flying car, or is it just another eVTOL ? Urban Aero says that Cityhawk has more in common with birds, than with current eVTOLS. Without wings and about the size of a car, this 5-seater does look unusual. It’s mainly designed for commercial air charters and emergency medical services (EMS), meaning it must be able to conduct multiple flights per day, in cities.That is why the Cityhawk flying car integrates an innovative Fancraft technology, based on dual enclosed, ducted rotors, which not only increase stability even during turbulence, but also decrease noise significantly, both inside the cabin and outside. The compact eVTOL also incorporates autonomous systems able to detect and avoid traffic, power lines and other urban structures, and it can safely operate at night and in all weather conditions.Another benefit of its compact design is the ability to land on vertiports placed on building rooftops, which saves time and increases efficiency, especially in case of emergencies. Inside, it’s supposed to be as welcoming as a premium car, thanks to the comfortable seats, Wi-Fi and touchscreens.Earlier this year, Urban Aero has also partnered with California-based Hypoint, with the goal of adapting the fuel cell technology for CityHawk, which is designed to be powered by hydrogen. The first flight tests were successfully conducted a couple of months ago.The aerospace company’s next goal is to raise $100 million, in order to further develop the hydrogen-fueled Fancraft technology. The start looks promising with the first $10 million coming from private investors in the U.S., Brazil and Israel.Plus, a local Israeli charitable organization for rescue flights, has placed the first pre-order for the Cityhawk eVTOL, to be used as an ambulance.

