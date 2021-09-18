New Google Maps Updates Land on Android and Android Auto, Big Fixes Possibly Included

While Google Maps was, is, and will certainly continue to be one of the leading mobile navigation apps out there, it’s not a secret that further refinements here and there are still recommended, not only on smartphones but on Android Auto too.
And Google seems to be very committed to improving Google Maps on these platforms, with the company rolling out no less than 9 different updates for the app so far this month in both the stable and the beta channels.
The latest versions published a few hours ago are Google Maps 10.86.2 for users running stable builds and 10.87.0 beta for those part of the testing program. Worth noting is this is the very first Google Maps 10.87 beta build released for public testing.
As it happens every time when Google ships such updates for Google Maps, the company hasn’t provided a changelog, so it’s hard to tell precisely what’s been changed in the new versions.
Google, however, has two major problems to fix in Google Maps right now.
The first of them seems to be resolved in the latest beta build, though I’m still waiting for a confirmation to see if this happens for all users out there. Google Maps has suddenly started speaking with an Indian accident in countries like the United States and Canada, with the company itself acknowledging the problem earlier this week and promising a fix as soon as possible.
So there’s a chance a fix is being tested as part of the latest beta, though once again, this is yet to be confirmed by Google itself at the time of writing.
The second major headache with Google Maps concerns the right-hand-drive mode on Android Auto. Users have been complaining that Google Maps suddenly switched from RHD to LHD with no setting to go back, and everybody is now expecting the original configuration to be restored with a new app update.
The new versions of Google Maps are already available in the Google Play Store, but you can also download them without waiting using the APK installers available here.
The latest versions published a few hours ago are Google Maps 10.86.2 for users running stable builds and 10.87.0 beta for those part of the testing program. Worth noting is this is the very first Google Maps 10.87 beta build released for public testing.
As it happens every time when Google ships such updates for Google Maps, the company hasn’t provided a changelog, so it’s hard to tell precisely what’s been changed in the new versions.
Google, however, has two major problems to fix in Google Maps right now.
The first of them seems to be resolved in the latest beta build, though I’m still waiting for a confirmation to see if this happens for all users out there. Google Maps has suddenly started speaking with an Indian accident in countries like the United States and Canada, with the company itself acknowledging the problem earlier this week and promising a fix as soon as possible.
So there’s a chance a fix is being tested as part of the latest beta, though once again, this is yet to be confirmed by Google itself at the time of writing.
The second major headache with Google Maps concerns the right-hand-drive mode on Android Auto. Users have been complaining that Google Maps suddenly switched from RHD to LHD with no setting to go back, and everybody is now expecting the original configuration to be restored with a new app update.
The new versions of Google Maps are already available in the Google Play Store, but you can also download them without waiting using the APK installers available here.