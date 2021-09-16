This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle Everybody Seems to Ignore

2 This Old-School Chevy Sitting for 2 Decades Wants Everybody to Look Under Its Hood

Back in 1965, Chevrolet’s Impala managed to become the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units, and it goes without saying all its predecessors had a major contribution to this historic achievement. 13 photos



This looks like a car that has never been restored, though, on the other hand, this is exactly what it seems to need right now to re-become the genuine head turner a classic Impala deserves to be. And at the first glance, it does seem to check many boxes for a solid candidate, though a visual inspection is definitely needed to figure out what fixes are required.



Under the hood, there’s a matching number 327 (5.3-liter) V8, though no other information about it has been provided.



The 1964 Impala was offered with a 283 (4.6-liter) generating 195 horsepower as the standard V8, while the 327 was an option available with either 250 or 300 horsepower.



The top-of-the-range engine, however, was the 409 (6.7-liter) V8 with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower versions.



